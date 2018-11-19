App Analytics Market Detailed Overview, Scope, Trends and Industry Research Report 2018-2025

Market Highlights:

The global app analytics market is expected to exhibit a 17.24% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period), as per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR) owing to pervasiveness of smartphones. App analytics are metrics used in monitoring the performace of applications in desktop, laptops, and mobiles. Companies can utilize the data to improve their application and make it user-friendly.

The increasing usage of smartphones has culminated in the heavy use of mobile applications. This has resulted in valuable Ad space to reach consumers on a massive scale. App analytics offer valuable insights to improve user experience and provide valuable data to digital marketers to redesign their strategy in enticing customers. Advances in big data and artificial intelligence can positively impact the app analytics market till 2025.

Competitive Landscape

Noteworthy players in the app analytics market include Taplytics, Inc. (U.S.), Kochava (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Yahoo Inc. (U.S.), Countly (U.K.), Localytics (U.S.), Swrve (U.S.), Apptentive (U.S.), Moengage (U.S.), Mixpanel (U.S.), Content Square SAS (France), TUNE Inc. (U.S.), Clever Tap (U.S.), AppsFlyer (U.S.), appScatter (U.K.), Amplitude (U.S.), and Appsee (U.S.).

The report offers a comprehensive analysis on the profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, profit margins, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, expansion techniques, and latest R&D initiatives are discussed in minute detail.

The global App Analytics Market can grow exponentially at an impressive 17.24% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025) to scale to a valuation of USD 2,924.8 million by the end of 2025.

Segmentation:

By type, the global app analytics market can be segmented into web-based and mobile-based app analytics. Among these, the mobile-based segment can dominate the market till 2025 owing to the penetration rate of smartphones and other smart devices. Consumers are spending more time on mobile apps and present a lucrative space for advertisers to reach them. The use of personalization to enhance user experience on the app is likely to propel the segment size to USD 1,325.94 million by 2025. On the other hand, the web-based segment can similarly rely on app analytics to retain consumers through cookies and engaging content. It can generate USD 1,598.82 million by 2025.

By deployment, the app analytics market can be segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. The on-cloud segment is likely to net a higher revenue share than its counterpart owing to the gamut of cloud services by prominent companies. The on-premise segment is projected to generate USD 1,864.8 million by 2025 via the collection of data through software development kits (SDKs).

By end-user, the market comprises BFSI, retail, media & entertainment, logistics, travel, and transportation, IT & telecommunications, and others. The BFSI segment can touch a size of USD 766.19 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 19.23% during the assessment period providing banks and other financial institutions with valuable insights to target potential customers. On the other hand, the media & entertainment segment can rely on customer data to keep users engaged. Metrics such as views, average clicks, and others can be used in combination with machine learning to carve out new marketing strategies.

Regional Analysis:

Geographical analysis of the app analytics market spans across namely Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas is touted to reign over the market till 2025 thanks to adoption of big data, internet of things (IoT), and machine learning to increase the accuracy of customer patterns. Investments in development of apps to monitor the data catering to diverse industrial sectors is likely to spur the regional market growth.

Europe is expected to be a hubspot for app analytics amid the growing trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD). In addition, emergence of mobile advertising on the back of penetration of smartphones and other smart devices can thrust the regional market size to new heights by 2025.

The APAC app analytics market is predicted to grow at a rapid pace owing to large economies of India, Japan, and China. While the MEA region can also contribute to the global market revenue owing to large economic hubs in Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Dubai.

