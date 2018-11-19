A Soul Art Meditation by Thriive Art & Soul with Radhika Deshpande

Join in for this delightful creativity-boosting meditation guided by Radhika Deshpande on November 24th 2018 at Cosmic Heart Gallery, Marine Lines. Organised by Thriive Art & Soul, India’s first global wellness portal, this meditation session in the beautiful ambience of Art by Natasha Lalla, will allow you to set loose all those creative ideas that have been brewing inside you.

Moon Magic is a series of theme based guided meditation events, organised every new and full moon, by Thriive Art & Soul, India’s first global wellness portal, and conducted by Thriive’s verified alternative therapists.