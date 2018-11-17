Gas Phase Filtration Market 2018: Historical Analysis, Opportunities, Latest Innovations, Forecast 2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Gas Phase Filtration market for 2018-2023.
Gas-phase filtration is the process of using specialized filter media and chemical substances to remove gaseous pollutants from the air.
The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth is due to the high economic growth witnessed by several emerging economies such as China and India. Further, several international companies have built their manufacturing plant in APAC owing to the easily available raw materials and low-cost labor. Additionally, new power generation stations are also being set up in the region to fulfill the growing demand for energy from several industries. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the gas phase filtration market in APAC.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Gas Phase Filtration will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gas Phase Filtration market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Packed Bed Filters
Combination Filters
Segmentation by application:
Pulp & Paper Industry
Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry
Metals & Mining Industry
Food & Beverages Industry
Healthcare Industry
Utilities Industry
Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Camfil
American Air Filter (AAF) Company
Donaldson Company
Freudenberg
Parker Hannifin
Bry–Air (Asia)
Purafil
Circul–Aire
Kimberley–Clark
Promark Associates
Tri–Dim Filter
Koch Filter
Dafco Filter
North American Filter
Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System
Troy Filters
Spectrum Filtration
Pure Air Filtration
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Gas Phase Filtration consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Gas Phase Filtration market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Gas Phase Filtration manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Gas Phase Filtration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Gas Phase Filtration submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
