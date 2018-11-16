Software as a Service (SaaS) Market to reach a market size of $185.8 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market size is expected to reach $185.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 21.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Public Cloud market dominated the Global Software as a Service Market by Deployment Type 2017. The Private Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Hybrid Cloud market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 24.7% during (2018 – 2024).

The Customer Relationship Management market dominated the Global Software as a Service Market by Type 2017, growing at a CAGR of 20.6 % during the forecast period. The Web conferencing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.4% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Business Process Management market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22.3% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market dominated the Global Large Enterprises Software as a Service Market by Region 2017. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.8% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.3% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/software-as-a-service-saas-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Infor, Avaya, Salesforce.com, Inc., Google Inc., and Epicor Software Corporation.

Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size Segmentation

By Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Type

Customer Relationship Management

Supply Chain Management

Business Intelligence

Enterprise Resource Planning

Web conferencing

Content Management System

Enterprise Asset Management

Business Process Management

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End User

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Education

Professional Services

Other End User

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Infor

Avaya

com, Inc.

Google Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

