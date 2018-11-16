Jeremy Rees Thomas Offers Comprehensive Structural Survey Reports in the UK

Pontyclun, UK, (November 16, 2018) – As a Structural Surveyor Cardiff, Jeremy Rees Thomas surveys all types of residential properties and structural sites. He is known for his comprehensive inspections of properties, inspecting and evaluating every part of the properties that he deals with. Thus, his reports are completely clear and are supported by a wide variety of photographs that show the exact state that a property is in.

He started out in an Estate Agents firm in 1988 as a trainee negotiator and has surveyed thousands of properties since then. With years of training, knowledge and experience, Surveyor Bristol Jeremy is able to spot problems – foundation issues, plumbing problems, roof issues etc. very quickly. He can easily recommend suggestions for possible problems and offer tips to make easy rectifications.

He offers his Survey Bristol reports as quickly as possible, knowing well that customers are in urgent need of an expert opinion when it comes to making property transactions as early as possible. With his confirmation, property purchases can be done with complete assurance about the condition of the real estate piece.

About Jeremy Rees Thomas

Jeremy Rees Thomas is a Building Surveyor Cardiff who is fully qualified and certified, and has 30 years of experience in the property industry. He is also an active residential property developer and has been actively involved in the extension and refurbishment of a variety of projects.

For further information or enquiries, visit http://www.reesthomas.co.uk/.

Media Contact:

LANELAY FARM

LANELAY

PONTYCLUN

CF72 9LA

Phone no: 07966 550660

Email: jeremy@reesthomas.co.uk.

