Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market 2018 – 2025: Size, Industry Share And Analysis Report

Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud platform is designed to process and store IoT data. The Internet of Things Cloud platform is built to take in the huge volumes of data produced by applications, websites, sensors, devices, customers and partners and also for real-time responses.

The increased operational efficacy, development of high-speed networking technologies, rising demand of intelligent and connected devices and cost-effective and easily deployable cloud storage are some of the major driver which drives the internet of things cloud platform market, globally.

In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Microsoft

com

GE

PTC

Samsung

SAP

Telit

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

Cisco

Huawei

Davra Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Deployment Model

Private Deployment Model

Hybrid Deployment Model

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Smart Retail

Smart Agriculture

Connected Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

