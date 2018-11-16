Increasing Demand For Faster And Efficient Digital Inkjet Printers!

The use of digital inkjet printer is on the rise in this market due to its faster printing rate as compared to the traditional printers. Digital Inkjet Printer are the ones in which characters are formed from minute jets of prints. It is more efficient and reliable than the traditional printers used.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL PRINTING MARKET AT $980 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for half of the global market share.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global printing market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the business has seen an emotional move from large scale manufacturing of static print to a consistently expanding extent of little keeps running of computerized print, down to singular keeps running of one. Computerized interchanges has driven this shift, supported by complex information administration and work processes. Variable information print (VDP) is the basic essential for customization. Roughly 75% of business printers offer VDP, however for most by far this is close to extremely fundamental use of a name and address. There are not very many printers offering full changeability of content and pictures to customize archives and even less giving intuitive print (QR codes, enlarged reality and so forth) that empowers print to assume a part in an online deals cycle.

Quad/Graphics was the largest company in the global printing market, with revenues of $4 billion for the financial year 2012. As a part of its growth strategy, Quad/Graphics is working on expanding the operational and business process expertise that has made it an industry leader. Quad 3.0’s workflow re-engineering services and dedicated client deployment teams provide scalable content solutions that allow clients to create more content for more channels faster, with fewer resources, and iteratively revise that content quickly based on consumer behavior. When deployed, Quad 3.0 solutions will allow clients to compete more aggressively today while addressing tomorrow’s changing market demands.

The printing market includes establishments that provide printing on apparel and textile products, paper, metal, glass, plastics, and other materials, except fabric (grey goods).

