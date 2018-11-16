Essentials by Stefanie – Sellers of Best Homemade Herbal Body Care Products

We all know and understand very well how difficult it is for pregnant ladies to spend eight to nine months with the pain and complications before attaining the birth giving experience. It is found that the massage by various some experienced hands would ease the problems faced by the pregnant women. We, at Essentials by Stefanie, sell various types of herbal oils that you may use on the newly-born babies as well as on the pregnant ladies. We also hold specialization in carrying out the child birth. We have so far assisted in more than 150 childbirths in past over seven years. We also have postpartum doula experience of more than five years for which we have served more than 50 families.

You may choose us either to assist you in the childbirth at a hospital or a birth centers. We understand that many of the families prefer to take the birth of their child place at their home only. To make it possible, you can contact us. We hold the child birth certification from Lamaze International. Other than those, we have also earned certifications from American Academy of CPR and First Aid, CPR Certification from Red Cross, Neonatal Resuscitation Certified from American Academy of Pediatrics. Stefanie, the head of our organization, also holds a degree in Midwifery. You may go through the Testimonial page of our website to read about the reviews of our clients so far.

You may call us at 778-798-7833 to discuss about your requirements and seeking an appointment. We hold a big name and great reputation in Delta and nearby places in serving families in their crucial year of pregnancy. We also provide the pregnant ladies training related to adoption, cesarean birth, and more. We, by understanding the psychology of pregnant ladies, start gradually teaching them the tips on the care they need to take throughout their pregnancy period. Along with giving childbirth education, we also teach the pregnant women about the natural remedies that they could follow for easing the ongoing difficulties. Else than the mother and childcare products, you may also visit our website for going through the multiple homemade face care products.

