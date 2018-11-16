Egg Carton Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017-2027

Egg cartons made of plastic or paperboard materials provide vital packaging solution for storage and transportation of eggs. Eggs require an extremely secure packaging solution due to the delicate and porous nature of egg shells. Egg cartons market have wide applications due to the booming demand for poultry products. An important factor that affects the growth of poultry products is the requirement of safety in storing and distribution of eggs. With the use of new technology and tools, the quality and safety of eggs can be maintained through shock and stress absorbing packaging systems. Egg cartons are broadly used across the globe for packaging of eggs.

Egg cartons are characterized by dimpled foams that accommodate individual eggs. This dimpled foam also helps protect eggs by absorbing the stress or shock exerted during transportation. Generally, plastic such as polystyrene form or recycled paper is used for manufacturing egg carton.

Global Egg Cartons Market: Drivers and Restrains

Over the past few years, egg cartons market has been one of the fastest growing markets supplying packaging solution to the global food & beverages industry. The primary driver in global egg carton packaging market is the convenience in carrying and transporting of eggs. Egg carton manufacturers also implement various innovative ideas for the safe transportation of eggs. Also, egg cartons made of paper are recyclable in nature and thus become a very cost effective solution for the storage of eggs. All such factors fuel up to the growth of global egg cartons market. However, on the other hand, due to stiff competition in the manufacturers of plastic egg cartons and the dynamic change in the cost of raw materials that is required in manufacturing egg cartons, the market for egg cartons has suffered restricted growth.

Global Egg Cartons Market: Segmentation Overview

Egg cartons made of recyclable paper is generally used as they form a cheap source of egg storage whereas, plastic egg cartons can be utilized as an airtight and sturdy source of egg transportation to transport eggs on longer routes. Egg cartons having 12 egg size dimples are standard egg cartons and are usually used in markets.

Global Egg Cartons Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global egg cartons market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia-Pacific region has more than 50% of the world population and eggs form a significant part of their daily diet. Thus, Asia-pacific region is expected to show a healthy growth rate and will dominate the global egg carton market over the forecast period. North America and Europe regions are good at providing infrastructure required for the storage of foods and beverages industry, and eggs are an inseparable part of their diet. Thus this region is expected to show a blistering growth in the global egg cartons market. Middle-East and Africa owing to its large population, consumes eggs as their primary diet and thus bags significant share in global egg cartons market. Overall, global egg cartons market is expected to show a considerable growth rate over the forecast period of 2017-2027.

Global Egg Cartons Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent manufacturers of egg cartons available across the globe are Dispak UK, DFM Packaging Solutions, MyPak Packaging, EP Europack, Sanovo Technology Group, Ovotherm International Handels GmbH, Primapack SAE.

