Biophotonics Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 11.3% by 2020

The international market of Biophotonics is anticipated to reach US$ 59.7 billion of market valuation by 2020 end, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
The global market is driven by the following factors:
• Growing elderly population
• Provision by government in technology innovations
• Improved variety of biophotonics applications
• Requirement for enhancement in healthcare
Market segmentation
The overall market is segmented by region, by end user and by application.
Forecast by region
Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114968/Biophotonics-Market
The global market is categorized into five main geographies
• Latin America
• North America
• MEA
• Europe
• APAC
The North America was the maximum contributor to the global market with around market share of 39.8% in 2014, followed by MEA, APAC and Europe. North America dominated the overall market and accounted for US$ 12.5 billion with a market share of 39.8% in the beginning of the forecast period. Though, the region is set to reach a market value of US$ 23.3 billion by the end of the forecast period. The North American market is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the projection period. The MEA region accounted for the market share of 26.8%, along with APAC with 17.8% in 2014. By 2020, the APAC region is anticipated to account for market share over 18.6%.
Forecast by end user
By end user type, the market is sub-categorized as
• Medical diagnostics
• Medical therapeutics
• Test components
• Non- Medical
The medical diagnostics category had lead the market in the beginning of the forecast period with a valuation of US$ 21.8 billion and over 69.3% market share. The market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate exhibiting CAGR of 10.7% in the said period. The non-medical category will be projecting a remarkable growth rate of 15.5% during 2014-2020. Evolution in worldwide market is mostly because of growth in end use sectors, which broadly include medical institutes, diagnostic centers, service providers, healthcare research institutes, medical & scientific instrument makers and laboratories.
Forecast by application
On the basis of application type, the market is sub-segmented as
• Surface imaging
• See through imaging
• Inside imaging
• Spectro molecular
• Light therapy
• Microscopy
• Biosensors
• Another analytic sensing
Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114968/Biophotonics-Market
Amongst all the said segments, the biosensors segment is set to reach CAGR of 17.2% between 2014 and 2020. The light therapy and microscopy segments are projected to grow a CAGR of 15.1 % each one, separately by the end of the forecast period .
Key Market Player
Some of the prominent participants in the worldwide bio photonics market include
• Carl Zeiss
• Andor Technology
• Dickinson & Co.
• Olympus America
• Affymetrix Inc.
• Hamamatsu Technologies
• Becton
Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114968/Biophotonics-Market
About Us:
Research Report Insights (RRI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver a host of services including custom research reports, syndicated research reports, and consulting services which are personalised in nature. RRI delivers a complete packaged solution to clients; this combines current market intelligence, technology inputs, statistical anecdotes, valuable growth insights, 360-degree view of the competitive framework, and anticipated market trends.
Contact Us:
Research Report Insights (RRI)
42 Joseph Street
Port carling P0B 1J0
Muskoka, Ontario1
Phone – +1-631-721-4201
Website: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/
Email: sales@researchreportinsights.com