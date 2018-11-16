Bihar Board 10th 12th Date-sheet out Now.

Patna: – Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee (Bihar Board) conducts examinations for matriculation (10th) and intermediate (12th) classes every year. Bihar Board Matriculation Examination 2019 will be organized in February, 2019. About 18 lakh students participate in Bihar Board Matriculation every year. In the matriculation examination of 2018, more than 17 lakh students took part. Practical of Matriculation will be from 22 to 25 January.
Date Sheet of Bihar Board Inter Examination 2019
Last year, 68.89 percent students had passed in Bihar Board Matriculation. The examination of the matriculation in 2018 took place in the state between February 21 and February 29 at 1,426 centers. The results of the matriculation were announced on June 26 due to the omission of OMR sheets in 2018. The results were delayed.
Class 10 Exam Schedule
Exam date and Day First Shift Second Shift
February 21, 2019 English (general) English (general)
February 22, 2019 Social Science Social Science
February 23, 2019 Science Science
February 25, 2019 Mathematics Mathematics
February 26, 2019
Mother Tongue
Hindi, Urdu, Bangla and Maithali
Mother Tongue
Hindi, Urdu, Bangla and Maithali
February 27, 2019 Optional Subject Optional Subject
More than 12 lakh students took part in the examination in the year 2018. In 2018, the examination of Inter-Examination took place from 6 February to 16 February at 1,384 centers. A total of 52.95 per cent students passed in Bihar Board Intermediate The pass percentage of Arts was 63.12, Commerce’s 91.32 and Science’s pass percentage was 44.71 percent.
Class 12 Exam Schedule
Exam date and Day First Shift Second Shift
February 06, 2019 Biology (I.Sc)
R.B. Hindi (Vocational Course) Philosophy (I.A )
Entrepreneurship (I.Com)
February 07, 2019 Language Subject (I.A.) Computer Science (I.A., I.Sc. & I.Com)
February 08, 2019 Physics (I.Sc)
Yoga & Physical Edu. (I.A.) History (I.A)
English (Vocational Course)
February 09, 2019 N.R.B. & M.B. (I.A.) Accountancy (I.Com.)
Vocational Trade-I (Vocational Course)
February 11, 2019
Chemistry (I.Sc.)
Political Science (I.A.)
Vocataional Trade – II (Vocational Course)
February 12, 2019 Agriculture (I.Sc)
Music (I.A.) Business Studies (I.Com.)
Geography (I.A.)
February 13, 2019 Language Subject (I.Sc. & I.Com) Psychology (I.A.)
Vocational Trade – III (Vocational Course)
February 14, 2019 N.R.B. & M.B. (I.Sc. & I. Com) Sociology (I.A.)
Related Subjects (Vocational Course)
February 15, 2019 Mathematics (I.Sc. & I.A.) Economics (I.A.)
February 16, 2019 Home Science (I.A.)
Economics (I.Com.) XXX
