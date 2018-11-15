Vegetable Protein Market to Witness Significant Demand Owing to Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers till 2025

15th November 2018 – Vegetable Protein Market on the basis of raw material source spans cottonseed flour, rapeseed or canola concentrates, wheat, rice, oats, peanut flour, defatted sesame flour and soy protein entailing soybean grits, flakes, meal, isolates and concentrates. Vegetable protein is also popularly known as soya chunks. Vegetable proteins possess better taste, less caloric ratio, low fats and carbohydrates. They are very much simple to cook plus they possess elongated shelf life. They are prepared with the help of numerous sources including wheat, cottonseeds and oats.

They are rich in protein content and that is the reason they are utilized as an alternative of meat or meat extender by vegetarians when they act as a flavor enhancer. They are mainly derived from highly processed soy protein isolate. Amino acids are believed to be the major submarkets of this particular market size. Bakery, meat substitutes, functional food, and baby food are included among the prominent applications of Vegetable protein Market.

It has been observed that consciousness and awareness regarding healthy food is rising tremendously among the consumers especially among bodybuilders and athletes. Moreover, it serves numerous health benefits. It enhances the lung cancer treatment effectiveness, recovers heart health, bone support, breast and endometrial cancer and also symptoms of menopause.

It has been noted that vegetable protein is gradually attaining huge acceptance and recognition as an alternative of meat especially among vegetarians as well as in children. All these factors are responsible for lifting up the demand of vegetables proteins. While processing vegetable protein, various flavor enhancers, artificial colorings, and emulsifiers are added that can at times prove detrimental to health.

It is said that those who are allergic to soy should not consume vegetable protein because it may lead to indications like irritation, itches in mouth, swelling and stomach pain. Vegetable protein Market on the basis of product type spans Complete Protein, Incomplete Protein, Cereal Protein & Legume Protein, and Other (Oilseed Protein, Spirulina Protein). Vegetable protein Market on the basis of application spans Food Industry, Beverage, and Medical & Healthcare.

