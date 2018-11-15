Signs and symptoms of black magic by neighbor

If your neighbor has done black magic on you then it can be assessed only by looking at some typical signs that you may notice within you your family members and I the atmosphere and the overall condition of your house.

Some typical symptoms appear when a nasty neighbors of yours who has got ill will for you puts a black magic spell on you to seek revenge or out of jealousy so that he could put you in trouble by bringing about all the hardships and misfortunes for you and to make bad times befall on you. Some typical feature of the black magic done on you by the envious neighbors is –

Bad health-Your health physical as well as mental will go down as you will tend to fell physically weaker and full of all the worries all the time. Either you will get some diseases or illness or there will be an accident. There will be always some bad news for you all the time from here or there.

Low wealth-Apart from your health your wealth too will start draining away as there will be shortage f funds with you all the time and the time may come when you will be due with heavy arrears and running high on debts.

Bad atmosphere at home-if a neighbor has done some black magic on you then it will tend to spoil the atmosphere of you entire household all the family members will be fighting with each other all the household activities and proceedings will be disrupted and all the goods and items will be scattered here and there in a disorderly fashion

Other signs-The lights will go off quite often in your house and the water too will run away.

All sorts of troubles will be there in you house and there will be total miscommunication and lack of understanding between your family members. There will be total overall indiscipline and anarchy at your place.

