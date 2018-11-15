GET YOUR ADVERTISING COVERED WITH A UNIQUE BRAND INNOVATION

Dallas, Texas – November 15, 2018: If you’re looking to get miles ahead of your rivals, then Logo Car Covers could have just the answer to all your advertising needs.

Logo car covers are quickly becoming the number one brand-building innovation that delivers a low cost, high-impact advertising pitch to thousands of consumers every day of the week.

The nationwide producer of car covers has launched a new website to enable business owners to discover more about the ultimate, easy to install, attention grabber.

The car covers are ideal for driving customers in the front door – and can be used anywhere, anytime to create an all-hours advertising channel for your business.

The covers are made of durable polyester material and have UV protectant so your logo won’t fade away.

And because they are temporary and versatile, they can be utilised any time of the day, during business hours or after hours.

It’s a simple case of slipping a cover over the car,with convenient elastic bands to keep it in place. A quick tie with the attached straps and your logo car cover is ready.

Logo Car Covers can handle single orders up to volume quantities for bigger companies, and also has a graphic design team on hand to help you design your perfect car cover.

“These days a company needs to think of new and innovative ways to get their messages across to customers. The logo car cover is a novel way of enhancing that message. It’ll get people talking and get their brands noticed,” commented company spokesperson, Christine Brady.

The covers fit nearly any car, up to a small SUV, and with enough space to expand, they will accommodate most vehicles easily. Bold colors and bright text are standards with the branded car covers.

Whether you’re a large nationwide chain or a local establishment, your brand is front and center, right when it matters. Thousands of people pass by your location every day and with a Logo Car Cover out front, they’ll make a right hand right into your business.

“And it’s an affordable solution for advertising what you want, whenever you want.”

Interested in finding out more? Call:800-633-3191, view their website https://logocarcovers.com/or send an enquiry to info@logocarcovers.com