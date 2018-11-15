Epidermal Care Devices Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2025

Epidermal care is essential throughout the lifespan of an individual. Skin is the outermost layer of the body which perspires, breathes, stretches, and acts as the first line of defense against infectious agents. However, with increasing age and body maturation, the potency of skin degrades and requires external care. Variety of epidermal care devices are introduced into the market offering protection, nourishment, and exfoliation. Epidermal care devices are adopted for ridding away the skin of dead cells. Epidermal care products are also used to deliver oxygen in order to enhance skin sustainability. Epidermal care devices are advantageous than cosmetics as they offer deep pigmentation in the dermis that does not respond well to topical agents. For instance, laser treatment, and intensely pulsed light devices have resulted in replacing other procedures. Some of the common examples of epidermal care devices are body brush, face scrubber, face cleaning brush, laser treatment, and exfoliating brush. Furthermore, epidermal care products can be used for daily cleaning purposes and offer much more precise and deeper cleaning.

The growth of the epidermal Care Devices market is primarily driven by changing lifestyle pattern in most of developing countries, growing demand for aesthetic procedures, increasing trend towards epidermal care devices than epidermal care products, and growing elderly population. In addition to that, factors such as growing awareness towards epidermal care, rising use of consumer use epidermal care products, increasing prevalence and incidence rate of skin-related disorders, and increasing work-related stress results in distress of skin are impelling the growth of epidermal care device market. However, limited lifespan of the products, high cost of the product, and risk associated with the epidermal care devices are the major obstacle to the market growth of epidermal care devices.

The global epidermal care devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region.

• On the basis of product type, global epidermal care devices market can be segmented as:

o Diagnostic Devices

 Image Guidance Devices

 Biopsy Devices

 Dermatoscopes

 Others

o Treatment Devices

 Light Therapy Devices

 Liposuction Devices

 Cryotherapy Devices

 Laser Therapy Devices

 Electrosurgical Devices

 Others

• On the basis of application, global epidermal care devices market can be segmented as:

o Hair Removal Treatment

o Facial Treatment

o Skin Tightening & Body Contouring

o Cellulite Reduction

o Skin Damage Repair

o Others

