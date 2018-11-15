The practice of using 3D printing in general manufacturing is becoming more common. 3D technology allows manufacturers to create a complete self-supporting object. This technology enables manufactures to produce complex objects that are light and reliable. Greater flexibility and customization are the other major advantages of 3D printing technology.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL GENERAL MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $630 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for half of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for one-fourth of the global general manufacturing market.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global general manufacturing global market during 2017– 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, as general manufacturing market is moving towards IoT and increase in the use of e-commerce as a sales channel, in order to prevent hacking of intellectual property and keep customers’ personal data secure, manufacturers will look to increase their investment in security for their networks. When a cyber-attack occurs, companies will also have to demonstrate a propensity for responding in a timely manner.

Dream International Limited was the biggest player in the general manufacturing market. Dream International Limited’s strategy focusses on achieving the overall commercial objectives.

The general manufacturing industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing of jewelry and silverware, sporting and athletic goods, office supplies, sign manufacturing and others. The general manufacturing market in this report is segmented into – Jewelry And Silverware Manufacturing; Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing; Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing; Office Supplies (except Paper) Manufacturing; Sign Manufacturing and All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing.

