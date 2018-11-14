Sovereign Home Improvements Is Now A Guardian Warm Roof Verified Installer

Sovereign Home Improvements of Grays in Essex, is proud to announce that it is now a Team Guardian Member and Verified Installer of the Guardian Warm Roof.

If your conservatory has always been too hot in summer and too cold in winter, installing a Guardian Warm Roof will make the world of difference. The enhanced thermal qualities of the roof can convert your conservatory into a room that you can use all year round – comfortable in both summer and winter.

For many people it’s the same issue: they love their conservatory, but it is either too hot, too cold, or too noisy. Most of this is down to the roof, so with a Guardian Warm Roof you don’t just improve the look of your conservatory, you now have a conservatory which is what you always wanted, airy and soundproof on the inside, and impressive looking from the outside.

The Guardian roof tiles come in a choice of colours, so you can choose those which match your house roof, and you now have an extension which you can use as a playroom, a sun lounge, a family dining room, a room for growing tropical plants, a TV lounge, games room, or even a home office. How lovely to have a light and airy and warm office which you can use even when the snow is on the ground. As Guardian say, “You’re only going to do this once, so make sure it’s a Guardian Warm Roof”.

Sovereign Home Improvements is not only an installer of the Guardian Warm Roof system, but also carries out any type of home improvement such as loft conversions, kitchen refurbishing, building conservatories and orangeries from scratch if you don’t already have one, and the installation of UPVC window and doors in Essex.

Around 80% of the windows in Essex today are of UPVC and this is for several reasons, not the least of which is that UPVC is a very cost-effective material for manufacturing windows and doors. It is light-weight, and exceptionally strong, and it doesn’t require any maintenance as, for instance, timber window frames do. It is also highly energy efficient, and UPVC windows and doors will save you money on your energy bills, so you save money and help the environment at the same time.

When you look at the cost of installation, the only material cheaper is softwood, and those frames can warp in wet or very dry weather, and even if they don’t, need constant ongoing maintenance and painting. UPVC windows and doors do away with all of that.

All of the UPVC windows installed by Sovereign Home Improvements are A+ energy rated. Furthermore, every window has the ten-point police-approved locking system which is known by them as ‘Secured By Design’. This makes these windows and doors almost impossible for a thief to break through, and every one of Sovereign Home Improvements installations comes fitted with it as standard.

These windows also have warm edge spacer technology between the panes of glass which helps to make it more energy efficient, reduces noise from the outside and helps to reduce the chance of condensation forming.

Not only that, Sovereign Home Improvements can manufacture and install windows in any type of design that the customer wishes. Casement windows are, of course, very popular, but customers can have sash windows, bay windows, bow bay windows, tilt and turn windows, and triple glazed windows as well, which further reduce outside noise and loss of heat. Tilt and turn windows, in particular, are very popular because they open a full 90° into the room and can thus be cleaned from inside the home, which means that customers will never need a window cleaner again. They are also ideal for use in spaces such as a narrow footpath at the side of the house where a casement window which was open would block the passage.

Not only that, tilt and turn windows, as the name suggests, can tilt open a few degrees at the top, so letting in fresh air without a problem when it is raining outside, or even when the wind is blowing strongly.

Sovereign Home Improvements is the company of choice for all home improvements throughout Essex.