Pay Card Reader Market 2018 Projected to reach USD 73 billion at a CAGR of over 44% by 2022

A pay card reader can be defined as a device used to read credit cards and debit cards through a magnetic band and pin technology. The device is connected to the mobile phone through an audio jack or via NFC or Bluetooth technology. Government across the globe is striving to improve the mobile and internet infrastructure, and the demand to revolutionize contactless payment system is one of the significant reason boosting the pay card reader market. The increase in number of micro, small and medium sized enterprises is fuelling the mobile payment market. The complexities associated with bank procedures and high transaction fees has led to shutdown of many micro, small and large businesses and are looking forward to implement card based transaction. Further the pay card reader market is segmented on the basis of technology and application.

Healthcare is marked as a highly competitive market. The study indicates that accepting credit or debit card and other electronic payment can make a substantial difference in medical and dental practices. The payment data security is very important in healthcare industry. The healthcare industry is facing numerous challenges such as insurance reimbursement, increase in patient responsibility, and the growing presence of data breaches, the healthcare industry is facing several challenges and adversely affect the consumers revenue and reputation.

Square, Inc.,

Paypal Inc,

Intuit Inc. (U.S.),

PayAnywhere LLC (U.S.),

Paynear ONE Solutions (India),

First Data Corporation (U.S.),

CPI Card Group Inc. (U.S.),

Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany),

Gemalto (Netherlands),

Mahindra Comviva (India)

The global Pay Card Reader market is projected to reach USD 73 billion at a CAGR of over 44% by the end of the forecast period 2016-2022.

By Technology: Magnetic Strip is dominating the market of pay card reader by technology and has reached USD 1,936.81 Million in the year 2017 and Near Field Communication is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 44.36%.

By Application: Retail is dominating the market of pay card reader by application and has reached USD 2,763.16 Million in the year 2017. And is also is the fastest growing at a 43.89% CAGR.

The global Pay Card Reader market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the pay card reader market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American Pay Card Reader market owing to the presence of large number of established key players. North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Other factors such as the presence of major technology players, high disposable income of people and high rate of cybercrimes taking place.

The global market for payment card reader has segmented into two distinct parts.

Applications – Hospitality, transportation, healthcare, consumer utility services, retail and entertainment. Out of all these, it is the retail sub-division that makes the most out of its market. It registered staggering revenue of USD 2,763.16 million in the last year. Over the forecast period this portion is expected to tread forward at the CAGR of 43.89%.

Technologies – Near field communication technology, magnetic strip, biometrics, chip and sign Europay Mastercard Visa (EMV) and QR codes. Amongst the aforementioned sub-segments, magnetic strip reigns the market at present. It accounted to USD 1,936.81 million in the year 2017. Whereas the near field communication technology is estimated to grow at the CAGR of 44.36% during the forecast period

