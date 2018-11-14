Gift Boxes Market Estimated to Record Highest during by 2025

Market Overview:

Gift boxes are majorly used for packaging products such as personal care products, jewellery, toys, electronic gadgets, sculpture, cosmetic products, and goods. Gift boxes mainly manufactured by paperboard, plastic, tin, and aluminium. Global Gift BoxesMarket was valued USD XX million in in 2018, the market is expected to grow with the CAGR of XX % in the forecasted period and to reach USD XX million by 2025.

Market Dynamics:

The major driving factor for the increasing use of gift boxes is the growth in e-commerce industry, the increase in e-commerce market plays a major role in the growth of the gift box packaging industries because they use gift boxes for the purpose of packaging the goods to provide the safe delivery of the product. Gift boxes are no longer used only for the purpose of protecting the product from the damage, but it has some special quality such as durability, reusability and attractive look. Due to some better characteristic as compared to alternatives, gift box market is gaining popularity throughout the global market.

Key Players:

The Gift boxesmarket consists global and regional players includingValtenna Industria Cartotecnia,Qingdao Hongrui Industry Co. Ltd, Bayley’s Boxes, Shanghai Xianrong Packing Co., Ltd., Varanna Industries, Shenzhen Fuxiang Gifts & Packaging Co. Ltd,Om Express Print Pack Private Limited, and other.

Market Segmentation:

The Gift boxesmarket is bifurcated on the basis of end use, product type, material type, printing technology and region. On the basis of end use, the Gift boxes machinemarket is classified into frozen desserts, food and beverages, bakery & confectionary, consumer goods, alcoholic drinks, electronic devices, cosmetic and personal care and others. Further, based on product type the market is fragmented into Slide sleeve boxes and Telescopic boxes. Moreover, on the basis of material type the gift boxes market is bifurcated into plastics, paper and others.

Gift boxesmarket by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Market segmented on the basis of printing technology:

– Lithography

– Flexography

– Electrophotography Technology

– Dry toner

– Liquid toner

– Inkjet Photography Technology

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of end use:

– Consumer goods

– Food and beverages

– Bakery & Confectionary

– Alcoholic Drinks

– Frozen Desserts

– Electronic devices

– Cosmetic and personal care

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of material type:

– Plastics

– Paper

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of product type:

– Slide sleeve boxes

– Telescopic boxes

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

