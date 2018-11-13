Influenza Antiviral Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 – 2028

Influenza is a viral disease having the same symptoms as most of the flus, such as fever, chills, cough, pain, sore throat, etc. Influenza antiviral drugs make the most effective and safe treatment option for this flu and are available in the form of pills, inhalers, oral suspension and injectables. These drugs are sold only with a prescription and are not available over the counter. Influenza antiviral drugs make flu symptoms milder and reduce the duration of illness. However, they do not eliminate the risk of complications, which include bacterial infections, pneumonia, organ system abnormalities, etc. Oseltamivir, Zanamivir and Peramivir are the most preferred drugs, which are effective against both influenza A and B viruses. These commercially approved influenza antiviral drugs also have several side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and certain behavioural changes. The drugs are available to be used for children, adults as well as old people.

Influenza outbreaks usually happen every year and may reach epidemic levels during some seasons. Influenza antiviral drugs create a huge healthcare burden globally each year. According to CDC, there have been between 9.2 million and 35.6 million cases, between 140,000 and 710,000 hospitalization cases and between 12,000 and 56,000 deaths annually, since 2010, in the U.S.

Influenza Antiviral Market: Drivers & Restraints

Ongoing R&D, increasing demand for government stockpiling and strong R&D focus will fuel the growth of the influenza antiviral drugs market. Launching of generic versions of branded products will also promote the growth of the influenza antiviral market. For instance, the generic version of Tamiflu antiviral drug was released in 2016 and has affected the Influenza Antiviral Market positively. Adoption of influenza vaccination is also a restraint to the growth of the influenza antiviral market. Unmet medical needs in certain global regions will also limit the market growth of the influenza antiviral market.

Influenza Antiviral Market: Segmentation

The Influenza Antiviral Market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, dosage form and distribution channel.

Segmentation of Influenza Antiviral Marketby Drug Type

Oseltamivir

Zanamivir

Peramivir

Adamantanes

Other

Segmentation of Influenza Antiviral Marketby Dosage Form

Oral

Inhalation

Intravenous

Segmentation of Influenza Antiviral Marketby Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Influenza Antiviral Market: Overview

Mergers and collaborations among the market players for R&D, product manufacturing and marketing will play an important role in the growth of theInfluenza Antiviral Market. Influenza is a seasonal outbreak and thus, the market for its drugs is also expected to grow during the outbreaks. Currently marketed influenza antiviral medications are approximately 70% to 90% effective in preventing influenza. Several studies for the available drugs have also proved their efficacy in children as well as adults. According to CDC, there are currently no major market shortages of influenza antiviral medications. Resistance associated with the currently marketed drugs might generate the need for the development of novel medications. Also, there exists variations in the working of antiviral drugs, depending on the influenza strain of influenza. Several new findings are still going on to develop safe and effective influenza antiviral drugs. New drugs are anticipated to get approved and marketed in the next few years, which will provide physicians with more options for the treatment and prevention of the disease.

Influenza Antiviral Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America holds the largest share in the influenza antiviral market owing to the high prevalence of influenza in the region and the favorable reimbursement scenario in the region. North America is followed by the Western Europe market due to easy access to healthcare facilities and governmental support for the control on the spread of contagious diseases. The Asia-Pacific market is also anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to the improving healthcare facilities and increasing accessibility to disease diagnosis. China and India are the countries with highest growth rate in the region. Latin America followed by MEA represents the lowest market share due to inaccessibility to healthcare facilities in the region. However, various kinds of governmental and non-governmental support is available in the region, which will drive the growth of the market.

Influenza Antiviral Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Influenza Antiviral market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Cipla Limited, NATCO Pharma Limited, Seqirus USA Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG and others.