Bollywood Latest News | Bollywood gossips | Bollywood Filmfare Awards

ArjunKapoor and MalaikaArora to tie the knot in April 2019: Bollywood Latest

Latest rumored that ArjunKapoor and MalaikaArora will get married in April 2019.

After Anushka Sharma and ViratKohlihad their lushwedding ceremony in December last year, SonamKapoor and AnandAhuja followed by thegrandmarriage ceremony in May.

This wedding bug has bitten bollywood.Now, two morewedding ceremonies are around the corner, DeepikaPadukone – Ranveer Singh in November, and Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra in December.

That’s not all, in between says the bollywood gossipsthat ArjunKapoor and MalaikaArora are planning to take their relationship on the next level as marriage inApril 2019. The two have been giving hints to paparazzi with their outings, social media and with their public appearances. Karan Johar hosted a party for the couple and on his chat show;he even hinted that Malaika would be walking down the aisle soon.

There has been much of Bollywood gup-shup about the two for a while now. In August, they sat next to each other as they cheered for the models swagging down the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week withArjun’s cousins JanhviKapoor and KhushiKapoor.

As a matter of fact, when Arbaaz Khan and Malika got separated with each other,Arjun was blamed. However, they insisted that this was not because of any third random person.As stated by bollywood trending,Arjun and Malaikaare together for several years now.