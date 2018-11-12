Future Electronics and Cypress to Host Free PSoC 6 MCU Workshop in St. Petersburg, Florida

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 12, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and Cypress, a leader in advanced embedded system solutions, will host a free workshop introducing BLE system design with PSoC 6 MCUs on November 14, 2018 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

By the year 2020, 30 billion IoT devices will exist in the world with connectivity to the internet and to each other, with needs for extended battery life, differentiating features, and security to protect against cyber threats.

Cypress’ new PSoC 6 MCU is purpose-built for the IoT, and delivers industry-leading ultra-low-power, flexibility and built-in security required by today’s IoT applications. It integrates a dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M architecture, analog and digital software-defined peripherals, connectivity options and hardware based security features, all in one chip.

By the end of this hands-on workshop, participants will understand Cypress’ one-chip BLE solution with PSoC 6 MCUs, including the PSoC 6 BLE architecture. They will also learn how to use Cypress’ BLE solutions and development environment to implement BLE connections with PSoC 6, as well as one-chip, sensor-based system designs with BLE connectivity for the IoT.

Participants should bring their Windows-based laptop with at least 2 free USB ports, and should preinstall PSoC Creator 4.2 Beta before the workshop. Participants will receive a free PSoC 6 BLE Pioneer Kit at the workshop.

Click here https://futureelec.wufoo.com/forms/cypress-free-handson-training-workshop-psoc-6/ to register for the PSoC 6 MCU workshop. For more information about Cypress products, and to order from a wide range of embedded connectivity solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

