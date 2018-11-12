Data Center Server Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 12, 2018: This report focuses on the global Data Center Server status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Server development in United States, Europe and China.
Data Center Servers are servers mandated in data center, while a server is a computer program that provides services to others computer programs in the same or other computers. The data center servers include rack servers, blade servers, tower servers and others.
As of 2016, around 6345 K units data center server were installed in data centers from 3961 K units in 2011. As more and more mega-scale datacenters are being built and many companies updating the existing platforms, the demand for data center servers is booming. Especially in developing countries, the demand is growing at a high rate.
As of demand, the USA is the largest consumption area with 46.95% market share in 2016. But demand in China is growing fastest, with a growth rate of 27.27% from 2011-2016.
The global production of data center server is expected to reach 8499 K units in 2021. In terms of revenue, the market is valued at 46875 M USD.
In 2017, the global Data Center Server market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Dell
- IBM
- Fujitsu
- Cisco
- Lenovo
- Oracle
- Huawei
- Inspur
- Bull (Atos)
- Hitachi
- NEC
- Silicon Graphics International Corp.
- SuperMicro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Tower Server
- Rack Server
- Blade Server
Market segment by Application, split into
- Industrial Servers
- Commercial Servers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
