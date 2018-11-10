Industrial Silica Sand Market Research Report 2018

This report studies the global Industrial Silica Sand market status and forecast, categorizes the global Industrial Silica Sand market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Unimin Corporation

Fairmount Minerals

U.S. Silica

Emerge Energy Services LP

Badger Mining Corp

Hi-Crush Partners

Preferred Sands

Premier Silica

Pattison Sand

Sibelco

Minerali Industriali

Quarzwerke Group

Aggregate Industries

WOLFF & MULLER

SAMIN

Strobel Quarzsand GmbH

Brogardsand

SCHLINGMEIER QUARZSAND GmbH & CO. KG

BATHGATE SILICA SAND

Silmer

TENGDA

CNBM

AVIC Glass

Shanyuan

Kibing

Duchang xinshiji

Lianxin Group

Yiqiang Silica Sand

Toyota Tsusho

Tokai Sand

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Less than 40 mesh

40-70 mesh

More than 70 mesh

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hydraulic Fracturing

Glassmaking

Foundry

Ceramics and Refractories

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Industrial Silica Sand capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Industrial Silica Sand manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Silica Sand are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Industrial Silica Sand Manufacturers

Industrial Silica Sand Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Industrial Silica Sand Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Industrial Silica Sand market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of content

Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Research Report 2018

1 Industrial Silica Sand Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Silica Sand

1.2 Industrial Silica Sand Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Industrial Silica Sand Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Industrial Silica Sand Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Less than 40 mesh

1.2.3 40-70 mesh

More than 70 mesh

1.3 Global Industrial Silica Sand Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Silica Sand Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Hydraulic Fracturing

1.3.3 Glassmaking

1.3.4 Foundry

1.3.5 Ceramics and Refractories

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Industrial Silica Sand Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Industrial Silica Sand (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Industrial Silica

