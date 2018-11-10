Frankfinn receives the Gold Award for “Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development – 2018”

Thursday 1st November, 2018: Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, the World’s No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute again made history today. At a glittering function organized by ASSOCHAM in support from Govt. of India at hotel ITC Maurya, New Delhi on 1st November’ 2018, Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training received the Gold Award for ‘Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development – 2018’ . Shri Anant Kumar Hegde, Hon’ble Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India handed over the prestigious award to Mr. Anshul Gauba, Director -Sales and Operations of Frankfinn Group.

Shri Anant Kumar Hegde was the Chief Guest, who gave away the awards to the winners nominated under various categories. Some of the other winners were Maruti Suzuki India ltd, SAP India Private Ltd. and Tech Mahindra.

The Award is instituted to acknowledge the companies who have demonstrated and delivered an outstanding performance in skilling the youth in the country. This award is recognition of the Quality Training being provided by Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training through its Institutes spread Pan India including the smaller cities. Quality Training & Excellent Placements Track Record has always been the hallmark for Frankfinn. This Gold award of ‘Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development’ has been presented to Frankfinn for third time in a row (2016, 2017 and now in 2018), which is the testimony of the Frankfinn’s Quality Training delivery and Highest Placements Track record. Frankfinn is also an approved Training Partner of NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation).

Frankfinn has tied up with Air India for detailed Cabin Service familiarisation program, for its students. At the end of this training, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India.

Frankfinn students have touched the pinnacle of success and have a track record of more than 70% placements across Domestic Airlines, International Airlines, Airport Ground Services, Hospitality, Travel and Customer Service Industry.

About Frankfinn

Pioneers in Air Hostess Training, Frankfinn Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. provides vocational training to aspirants for jobs of Air Hostesses, Flight Stewards and Ground Staff, Air Ticketing Executives in Airlines and Guest Relation Executives, Front Office Executives in Hotels, Travel Industry and Customer Service Industries, empowering them with world-class opportunities across India. Frankfinn is the only institute in India with an exclusive worldwide tie-up with ICM, an institute of repute in the UK, having tie-ups with various reputed Universities, Colleges and Institutes across the Globe.