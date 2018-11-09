Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 9, 2018: The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.

There are numerous factors which are helps to strengthening the sensors in internet of things market during forecast period such as increasing demand of smartphones, rising internet connectivity devices, low cost of sensors and increasing IOT investments. Moreover, increasing development of smart cities and adoption of advanced technology in medical sector providing future opportunity for the market.

In 2017, the global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Acuity Brands

Arm

Bosch Sensortec

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Google

Honeywell

Qualcomm

IBM

Infineon

Intel

InvenSense

Microsoft

NXP Semiconductors

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pressure sensors

Temperature sensors

Light sensors

Chemical sensors

Motion sensors

Market segment by Application, split into

Business/manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Transport

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

