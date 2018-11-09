Global Food Hydrocolloids Market Size, Regional Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

The global food hydrocolloids market was valued around US$ XX Mn in 2017 and growing at a significant CAGR over eight years forecast period 2018-2025

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global food hydrocolloids market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market boosts and restraining factors

Soaring demand for the processed food is the key factor driving the growth of the food hydrocolloids market. The rising health awareness among the masses is anticipated to drive the market revenue growth. The ability to act as a substituent of fat in the food products and increasing research and development activities is adding scope for the expansion of the market which is providing opportunity to the vendors to expand the market presence.

However, the stringent government regulations are likely to hamper the growth of the food hydrocolloids market.

The global food hydrocolloids market is segmented based on the source, type, function, application, end-users and geographical regions.

North America holds the largest share in the global revenue share

North America food hydrocolloids market is dominant market when compared with that of the other regional markets. The change in lifestyles along with soaring working population are keen towards the convenience food is the key factor anticipating the growth of the food hydrocolloids market in this region.

Europe trails North America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow exponentially in the forecasted period owing to its urbanization.

The interest of the vendors towards the emerging economies like China and India is likely to boost the growth of the market over the forthcoming years.

Some of the players in the global food hydrocolloids market include:

• Lubrizol Corporation (U.S)

• Kerry Group PLC. (Ireland)

• Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S)

• Fuerst Day Lawson (UK)

• TIC GUMs Inc. (U.S)

• I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S)

• Cargill, Inc. (U.S)

• CP Kelco (U.S)

• Ashland Inc. (U.S)

Key development in the global food hydrocolloids market

In June 2017, Alland & Robert has launched clean label hydrocolloid solution.

By source

• Natural Source

o Plant

o Seaweed

o Microbial

o Animal

• Synthetic Source

By type

• Agar

• Gelatin

• Alginate

• Xanthan Gum

• Galactomannans

• Starch

• Others

By function

• Fat Replacer

• Emulsifier

• Stabilizer

• Coating Agents

• Others

By application

• Bakery

• Confectionery

• Dairy & Frozen Products

• Beverages

• Others

By distribution channels

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East & Africa

