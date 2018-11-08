Opportunities for global vacuum bagging material market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global vacuum bagging material market looks good, with opportunities in the aerospace and defense, wind energy, marine, and automotive. The global vacuum bagging material market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing usage of composites in aerospace & defense and wind energy as well as growing acceptance of VARTM (Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding) process.

In this market, aerospace and defense, wind energy, marine, and automotive are the major end use applications. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the aerospace and defense segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Increasing penetration of composites in aerospace and defense is the major driver.

Within the global vacuum bagging material market, vacuum bagging film, release film, peel ply, and breather/bleeder are the major products. The breather/bleeder product is expected to remain the largest market by value.

In terms of process, vacuum bagging material are used in VARTM and autoclave process. The VARTM market is expected to witness above average growth over the forecast period due to growth in wind energy and aerospace & defense market. Wind turbine blade manufacturers prefer the VARTM process due to low cost manufacturing.

North America is expected to remain the largest region and is also expected to witness above average growth over the forecast period due to significant growth in the aerospace & defense and wind energy markets.

For business expansion, this report suggests innovation and new product development to produce vacuum bagging material that have high temperature resistance and that are compatible with different types of resin. The report further suggests the development of partnerships with customers to create win-win situations and the development of low-cost solutions for customers.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of reusable vacuum bag and double vacuum bagging system. Airtech International, Cytec Solvay Group, Diatex, and Shanghai Leadgo-Tech Co., Ltd., are among the major suppliers of vacuum bagging material in the global vacuum bagging material market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in global vacuum bagging material market by end-use application, by product, by process, by material, and region, and has complied a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Vacuum Bagging Material Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for growth opportunities of global vacuum bagging material market by end-use application, by product, by process, by material and region, as follows:

By end-use application type (Value ($M) and Volume (million square meter) shipment from 2010 to 2021)

• Aerospace and Defense

• Wind Energy

• Marine

• Automotive

• Others

By product (Value ($M) and Volume (million square meter) shipment from 2010 to 2021)

• Vacuum Bagging Film

• Release Film

• Peel Ply

• Breather/Bleeder

• Others

By Material (Volume (million square meter) shipment for 2010-2021)

• Vacuum Bagging Film

 Nylon

 Others (Polyimide, Polyolefin, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Polyethylene and Silicon)

• Release Film

 PE Polymer

 Others (Fluoropolymer and Polyolefin)

• Peel Ply

 Nylon

 Others (Polyester, Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene and Glass fiber )

• Breather/Bleeder

 Polyester

 Others (Teflon and Glass fiber)

By process (Value ($M) and Volume (million square meter) shipment from 2010 to 2021)

• VARTM

• Autoclave Layup

By region (Value ($M) and Volume (million square meter) shipment from 2010 to 2021)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 161-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.