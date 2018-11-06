Poultry Diagnostics Market by Applications, Region, Type, Revenue,Sales Analysis By 2025

6 Nov 2018: Global Poultry Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach USD 771.4 million by 2025. Poultry farming refers to the procedure of nurturing domesticated birds such as turkeys, geese, chicken, and ducks for farming meat or egg for food. The increasing initiatives on the part of government and technological advancements in the poultry sectors are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. The poultry diagnostics market size is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The diseases such as avian salmonellosis, new castle disease, avian influenza, infectious bronchitis, avian my coplasmosis, avian pasteurellosis, avian encephalomyelitis, infectious bursal disease, avian recovers, chicken anemia, and the other diseases could be explored in poultry diagnostics industry.

The “avian influenza” disease led the market share 24.0% in 2016. Frequent outbreaks of influenza (bird flu) in Southeast Asia and African countries contributing to the market share. “Avian salmonellosis” is the main bacteria causing disease in this vertical. Infections such as paratyphoid, pullorum disease and fowl typhoid are caused due to salmonella infections. This infection is commonly observed in turkey and chicken. The market based on the test types is classified into ELISA, PCR, and the other diagnostic tests. The “ELISA” test is expected to hold the highest market share in the next couple of years. This test is used for the various types of avian influenza which has frequent outbreaks in various regions. Moreover, ELISA test is cost efficient, accurate, and has greater specificity & sensitivity.

“PCR” based test held more than 30% market share in 2016. These tests are mainly used for the Newcastle, mycoplasma, and various types of influenza. The factors that play an important role in the growth of poultry diagnostics market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, increasing avian diseases outbreak & zoonotic diseases, growing poultry farming, increasing adoption of vaccination, rising consumer concerns regarding food safety, growing awareness regarding animal health and growing demand for poultry derived food merchandises across the globe. Moreover, poultry disease outbreaks and increasing disease outbreaks such as Avian Influenza are the prime factors responsible for the growth of market.

In addition, an emergence of animal health information portals specifically in the developing countries is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about animal health, high production cost of poultry, rising costs of feed and disputes related to trade in the poultry sector are negatively impacting the growth poultry diagnostics industry. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others.

The market is categorized based on test type, disease type, service and geography. The market is classified by service such as virology, bacteriology, parasitology, and others. The “bacteriology” service is expected to witness highest market share during the forecast period due to the regular bacterial testing on poultry undertaken by some regions like Asia Pacific and Europe to prevent & detect the spread of zoonotic diseases like pasteurellosis, mycoplasmosis and salmonellosis.

North America led market with more than 35% share in 2016. This is because of their advanced infrastructure relating to animal health, presence of large number of players, extensive distribution network and increasing awareness amongst farmers. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the higher CAGR in the years to come due to developing economy, recent bird flu outbreaks in Southeast Asian countries, growing population and availability of advanced products. The key players contributing to the robust development of the poultry diagnostics market include Zoetis Inc., IDvet, QIAGEN, Bioneer Corporation, Biocheck Smart Veterinary Diagnostics, BioinGentech Biotechnology Company, GD Animal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioNote Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., BioChek,MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim and AffiniTechLTD. These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

