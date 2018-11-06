Multiple Sclerosis Market Research Report, Industry Report, Analysis, Treatment, Causes, Prevention, Symptoms : Ken Research

According to the report analysis, ‘Digital Landscape: Multiple Sclerosis’ states that some of the major companies which are currently functioning in this domain for acquiring the highest share across the globe by treating the patients of this disease with the advanced technologies include Biogen, Sanofi Genzyme, Teva, Merck KGaA / EMD Serono, Roche / Genentech, Novartis, Bayer, Mylan, Sandoz, Almirall, Celgene and several others. Moreover, the digital landscape of multiple sclerosis report analyzes digital activities undertaken by pharma in support of disease-modifying therapies for multiple sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis is a long lasting which potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord and the optic nerves in the eyes. The specific symptoms can involve blindness in one eye, double vision and trouble with sensation, muscle weakness and few more. Moreover, this disabling can disrupts the potential of the parts of nervous system to interact or communicate. Whereas, there is no known cure for multiple sclerosis but treatments attempt to develop the functions after an attack and cure new attacks. Not only has this, the government and the key players are keep updating the patients of this disease and general public by inaugurating the several functions and programs. Furthermore, the government is establishing new healthcare centers with the advanced technologies and the current scenario represents the significant growth in the near future.

In the developed countries the digital landscape of multiple sclerosis is playing effective role in treating the patients. Whereas, in the overall US, digital pharma support strongly for Multiple Sclerosis patients by good quality branded and unbranded resources detection, particularly from Teva, Biogen and Sanofi Genzyme. Patients are well supported by social media, with branded and most successful Facebook pages from Teva, Norvatis and EMD Serono. Less mobile app activity seen, with top serving from branded treatment tracker, through the Bayer’s latest app achieving early success. Moreover, there is little provision for HCPs in the MS space beyond the branded, with Biogen, Genzyme and Teva serving the best branded resources. The pharma-sponsored unbranded and mobile app background are thin and advantages may present to improve or sponsor content with the principal non-pharma organizations.

In EUCAN the patients of MS are well supported by pharma most important by those who are in Germany. In the UK and Canada the support is weakest but the best branded support is seen from Teva, Merck KGaA and Sanofi Genzyme with the most brand activity which are connected to the patients support programs. Pharma serves strong unbranded support but no multi-country, local-language campaigns through the majority of sites are supported by social media. The landscape of pharma-sponsored mobile app is strong predominantly from Novartis with the mutual advantages involving disease tracking and reminders.

It is expected that the market of digital landscape of the multiple sclerosis will grow more actively and positively in the coming years over the recent few years with the more developed mobile app landscapes and partnerships with the non-pharma organizations which are serving the effective opportunities.

