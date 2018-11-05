MsgClub Voice SMS Services Great Launch With All Features

1st November 2018- Thursday,Thursday, MsgClub is proud to announce its fast, easy and dynamic platform developed by experienced team members for the delivery of Voice SMS campaigns by businesses like E-commerce store, Political parties, and other retailers. The team members of our company always focus on offering enterprise best solution to their existing and new clients in the affordable range of packages with assured 99.9% delivery on active telephone numbers.

Voice SMS is the recent technology that automates pre-recorded audio message on mobile/telephone users and plays it on the answered calls. Voice call enables businesses and entrepreneurs to communicate with your recipients by dialing their mobile numbers or landline numbers anywhere in India through an automated online panel.

MsgClub voice SMS platform is the ideal tool of communication for event notifications., political campaign promotions, special announcements, EMI pay reminders, product discounts and marketing of services etc.

Our system works far better than any other gateway provider. It is scalable, robust and user-friendly that comes with all latest features like voice campaign scheduling, encoding, real-time delivery status, group campaigning of the market. Moreover, this marketing solution is a completely automated process. Once you submit all necessary things like mobile numbers, sender id, mp3 to our online interface then our server will start dialing the numbers of your recipients and plays it.

However, this marketing & communication tool is great to share anything with your recipients in less time. As the number dials automatically and people can instantly hear your voice and take actions or respond on that. When we compare it to text messaging it is more attractive and provides a personal touch to recipients. With this service, one can convey information even in those areas which have no internet connectivity, in the rural areas people own a basic phone so they can immediately pick up your call and understand what you’re going to say.

The best thing about our voice SMS services is that you can draft your campaigns in any regional language you wish to according to customer demographic location. For example, if you have a customer base of Hindi, then upload your voice clip in that particular language from the desktop. We had also given a free converter and text-to-speech feature to convert your written text into a speech form.

If anyone wants to avail this service into existing software, he or she then can take advantage of our bulk voice SMS API. MsgClub provides you HTTP and XML API in different programming languages like Java, Asp.net, C# for sending single voice call or Bulk Voice SMS in a shot. Our APIs are highly flexible developers can use our sample codes given in the developer tool for website/application or software integration with our gateway.