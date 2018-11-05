Green Solutions Rule The Chemical Industry

Companies in the basic inorganic chemicals market are increasingly adopting sustainable and ecofriendly processes to eliminate negative impact of chemical manufacturing on the environment. Evolution in technology and chemical sciences enabled manufacturers to utilize alternative fuels to produce chemical products. They are using naturally available carbon dioxide to produce fuels, industrial products and other substances.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE OTHER BASIC INORGANIC CHEMICAL GLOBAL MARKET AT $168 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for around 40% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for 20% of the global other basic inorganic chemical market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, chemical companies are increasingly adopting sustainable and ecofriendly processes to eliminate negative impact of chemical manufacturing on the environment. Evolution in technology and chemical sciences enabled chemical companies to utilize alternative fuels to produce chemical products. They are using naturally available carbon dioxide to produce fuels, industrial products and other substances. For example, Elevance Renewable Sciences, a specialty chemicals company, is using green technology, methasis, to produce high concentrated detergents that reduced energy consumption significantly, thus minimizing the impact on the environment.

Olin Corporation was the biggest player in other basic inorganic chemical market, with revenues of $5.6 billion in 2016. Olin’s strategy is to diversify its product offerings and expand into new geographies through mergers and acquisitions. In 2015 Olin merged with Dow Chemical Company’s U.S. Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Global Chlorinated Organics and Global Epoxy businesses.

Other basic inorganic chemical industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing basic inorganic chemicals (except industrial gases, inorganic dyes and pigments, alkalis and chlorine, and carbon black).

