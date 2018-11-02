Virtual Data Center market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 2, 2018: In 2017, the global Virtual Data Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

VMware

Microsoft

Citrix Systems

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

AT&T

Fujitsu

Radiant Communications

HPE

Huawei

HCL

IBM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advisory & Implementation Services

Optimization Services

Managed Services

Technical Support Services

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecommunication

Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtual Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Advisory & Implementation Services

1.4.3 Optimization Services

1.4.4 Managed Services

1.4.5 Technical Support Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtual Data Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT & Telecommunication

1.5.3 Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Data Center Market Size

2.2 Virtual Data Center Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual Data Center Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Virtual Data Center Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

