Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

According to OMR analysis, the global pharmacy information systems market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023) coupled with digital transformation for management of drugs. Additionally, the global pharmacy information systems market is segmented on the basis of deployment, end-user, type, components and regional outlook. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Growing digital transformation for the management of drugs is primarily boosting the global pharmacy information systems (PIS) market. PIS has various different function to maintain supply and management of drugs. The system can be coordinated with a computer physician order entry (CPOE) system in the hospital that enables for easier transfer of essential information. PIS is utilized to decrease medication errors, report drug use and tract costs and rising patient safety. In addition, inpatient pharmacy systems are employed in the hospital setting, whereas outpatient pharmacy information systems are employed in home settings for home healthcare, long-term care facilities, clinics and discharged patients. A large number of capabilities and uses of the PIS system are almost similar for inpatient and outpatient setting. Although, the outpatient PIS is highly focused on drug warnings, medication labeling and instructions for administration. In addition, a data retention plan is also useful in PIS that enables to keep records for a year or more to support physicians and pharmacists to better understand the usage and cost of drugs. In addition, pharmacists can utilize records of the patients to maintain track of clinical screenings as well as medications and recommendations a patient require regarding healthcare. Moreover, a user interface is useful for all the departments that enables the pharmacists to show detailed patient profiles and work on numerous orders at one time. Due to such benefits, the demand for PIS is expected to accelerate for effective drug management, which in turn will contribute to the market growth.

