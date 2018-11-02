Dry Ice Blasting Machine Market to witness stellar growth during the assessment period 2018 to 2025

2nd November 2018 – Global Dry Ice Blasting Machine Market is segmented on the basis of product, product type, application, and geography. Dry ice blasting (DIB) is also known as dry ice cleaning, dry ice dusting, CO2 blasting and even environmentally sustainable cleaning. It is a form of carbon dioxide cleaning where dry ice means solid form of CO2 is accelerated in a pressurized air stream to leave a cleansing impact on the respective surface.

Dry ice blasting is similar to plastic bead blasting or soda blasting, and sand blasting. It is an efficient and a cost-effective way for industries to maximize production capability and quality. Dry ice blasting is used for restoration of fire damaged buildings and rooms. It effectively removes the char and smoke damage to wood and the other materials. It is also used for in-house maintenance or cleaning equipment.

Dry ice blasting machine could be used without damaging active electrical or mechanical parts or creating fire hazards. It is also used to remove production residue, release agents, paints, contaminants, oils, and biofilms. This machine dusts smoke damage from books and also removes welding slag from tooling.

Dry ice blasting machine is a non-abrasive, non-conductive, and non-flammable cleaning method. It is clean and generally used in the food industry. It is also used for many general cleaning applications; due to the blast media modification without residue dry ice blasting machine; especially in the semiconductor and aerospace industries. Dry ice blasting machine successfully cleans glue, ink, food, paint, dirt, mold release agents, oil, grease, and numerous other contaminants.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of the dry ice blasting machine market include it being non-destructive, non-conductive & non-toxic, enabling environmentally sustainable cleaning, advanced surface preparation for paint preparation, cleaning, deburring, deflashing, usage of inexpensive readily available dry ice pellets, no media clean-up needed and it being a faster, better, and green cleaning process.

Based on product, the dry ice blasting machine market is segmented into micro particle blasting, pellet blasting, specialty blasting and so on. Based on product type, the dry ice blasting machine market is segmented into fixed type and portable type. Based on application, the dry ice blasting machine market is segmented into industrial application, electrical industry, food industry, commercial application, chemical industry, printing industry, machinery manufacturing, and so on.

Based on geography, the dry ice blasting machine market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Key players operating in the dry ice blasting machine market are Cold Jet, IceTech, Karcher, Phoenix, CryoSnow, CMW, ASCO Group, Artimpex nv, ICEsonic, Tooice, Aquila Triventek, TOMCO2 Systems, DIP DRY ICE PRODUCTION, CO2 Air, FREEZER CO2, Ziyang Sida, DS Jet, and Wuxi Yongjie Automatic Equipment.

