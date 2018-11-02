Artificial Intelligence as a Service market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 2, 2018: In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Google

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

Salesforce

FICO

SAS Institute

Intel

SAP

IRIS AI

Bigml

AI

Absolutdata

AI

Vital AI

Rainbird Technologies

AI

Sift Science

AI

Cognitive Scale

Centurysoft

Yottamine Analytics

Datarobot

AI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecommunications

Government and defense

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

