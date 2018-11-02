Arsenic Global Market expected to witness high growth during the forecast Period 

Arsenic Global Market Size:

The global arsenic market was valued at $0.03 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $0.01 billion or 33.33% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $0.006 billion or 20% of the global arsenic market.

Arsenic Global Market Overview:

Sand washing technology is evolving and companies are increasingly using high-efficiency sand washers to achieve high production levels with high quality and cost-efficiency. High-efficiency sand washers are heavy-duty machines efficient of effectively cleaning deleterious material from aggregate, reprocessed and other minerals while reducing water consumption. They consist of hydrosizers, separators, cyclones, and dewatering screens, and manipulate high-pressure streams of water to infuse into areas of the rock that are difficult to reach with other cleaning methods such as log washers and screws. High-efficiency sand washers can reduce water consumption by up to 75% and energy usage by 15% over traditional log washers.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the arsenic market in 2017, accounting for more than 30% of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, advanced geosynthetic clay liners are being used by mining companies to prevent corrosion and leakage in mining operations. Geotextile and bentonite composites are GCLs that are used in environmental containment applications. Features like slope stability, swelling capacity, composite construction and lower permeability are there in advanced GCLs. The companies that offer GCLs are CETCO, GSE, Elcoseal, Tencate and Terrafix.

Arsenic mining includes mining of arsenic that is used in the production of pesticides, treated wood products, herbicides, and insecticides.

