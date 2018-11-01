Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market 2017-2024 | Growing Demand and Upcoming Trends In the Industry

The report on global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market imparts the industry growth factors along with the current environment and expecting future trends of the market based on comprehensive research. The report extensively offers the market size, share and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The report further includes the drivers and restraints of the market along with their influence on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report also highlights a detailed analysis of the market segment on the global and regional level.

The global next generation data storage technology market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report which gives an intellectual understanding of the next generation data storage technology industry.

The major market drivers are data is being produced in virtually every sector, increasing input-output devices and growing demand for time-saving technologies. The market growth might be restricted due to lack of security in cloud and server based services under the study period.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the next generation data storage technology market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Major player assessed in the report are:

– Avago Technologies

– Dell Inc.

– Drobo

– EMC Corporation

– Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

– HGST, Inc.

– Hitachi data systems

– IBM Corp.

– Micron Technology

– NetApp, Inc.

– Nutanix

– Others

Geographically, the next generation data storage technology market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Technology:

– All-Flash Storage Arrays

– Holographic Data Storage

– Cloud Based Disaster Recovery

– Hybrid Array

– Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording

By Application:

– Enterprise Data Storage

– Big Data Storage

– Cloud Based Storage Services

