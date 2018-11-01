Cloud Contact Center Market 2018 – 2025 : Growth, Size, Analysis, Industry Share And Forecast Report

In 2017, the global Cloud Contact Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Contact Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Contact Center development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- 8×8, Inc.
- Five9
- Cisco
- Genesys
- Oracle
- Newvoicemedia
- Connect First
- Aspect Software
- Nice Ltd.
- 3clogic
- Bt Group
- West Corporation
- Liveops
- Mitel Networks Corporation
- Ozonetel Systems Pvt. Ltd
- Evolve IP, LLC.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
- BFSI
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Government and Public Sector
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Telecommunication and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Contact Center are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.