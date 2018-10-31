Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Analyzed in New Market Report

Telematics is an interdisciplinary field that encompasses telecommunications, vehicular technologies, road transportation, road safety, electrical engineering (sensors, instrumentation, wireless communications, etc.), and computer science (multimedia, Internet, etc.)

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Commercial Vehicle Telematics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Adoption of telematics enables UBI for insurance cost saving is major market driver.

The worldwide market for Commercial Vehicle Telematics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AirIQ

Cisco Systems

Daimler FleetBoard GmbH

DigiCore Holdings

Fleetmatics Group

Garmin

MAN SE

Masternaut

MiX Telematics

Navman Wireless

Omnitracs

Scania SE

Telogis

TomTom NV

Trimble

Volvo Trucks

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

OEM

Aftermarket

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Commercial Vehicle Telematics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Commercial Vehicle Telematics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Commercial Vehicle Telematics, with sales, revenue, and price of Commercial Vehicle Telematics, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Commercial Vehicle Telematics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Commercial Vehicle Telematics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Commercial Vehicle Telematics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

