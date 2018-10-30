VoLTE Market 2017-2024 | Growing Demand and Upcoming Trends In the Industry

The report on global VoLTE Market imparts the industry growth factors along with the current environment and expecting future trends of the market based on comprehensive research. The report extensively offers the market size, share and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The report further includes the drivers and restraints of the market along with their influence on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report also highlights a detailed analysis of the market segment on the global and regional level.

The global voice over LTE (VoLTE) market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report which gives an intellectual understanding of the voice over LTE (VoLTE) industry.

The Rapid call set up time due to reduced latency, Decrease in maintenance as well as operational costs and growing adoption of VoLTE services by operators are the major factors pushing the market uphill. But lesser availability of VoLTE enabled devices and Dearth of carrier inter-operability might restraint the growth in the coming years.

The voice over LTE (VoLTE) market has been segmented based on technology such as voice over IP multimedia subsystem (VoIMS), circuit-switched fall back (CSFB), dual radio/simultaneous voice and LTE (SVLTE), voice over LTE via generic access network (VOLGA), and single radio voice call continuity (SRVCC). The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each technology has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as Alcatel-Lucent S.A., AT&T Inc., KT Corporation, LG Uplus Corp., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., T-Mobile US. Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., and D2 Technologies. Geographically, the voice over LTE (VoLTE) market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Table of Contents – Overview

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Analysis Of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE)

4. Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Analysis By Technology

5. Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Analysis By Geography

6. Competitive Landscape Of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Companies

7. Company Profiles Of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Industry

