Pediatric Craniosynostosis Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2026

Craniosynostosis is a typical cranial deformity in babies arising because of a combination of cranial sutures and changing of the skull’s development formation. Usually, craniosynostosis is characterized into two general classes: syndromic and nonsyndromic. Syndromic craniosynostosis represents around 25% of the announced cases and results from over 180 distinguished monogenic disorders.

As indicated by the estimation provided in the Journal of Cranio-Maxillofacial Surgery in the year 2016, it was discovered that the pervasiveness of craniosynostosis is almost 3.1 to 6.4 out of 10.000 live births and is expected to rise. On tracing the historic information, it was discovered that the commonness of craniosynostosis, especially, sagittal and metopic suture synostosis, has risen essentially from 1997 until 2013. Additionally, it was found that sagittal synostosis was the most widely recognized type of craniosynostosis accounting about 44% of all cases. Sagittal synostosis occurs overwhelmingly in males when compared to females.

Factors responsible for driving the pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market include advancement in technology and rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures for therapeutic purposes by the population. Minimal hospitalization, less pain, small or no cut required, faster recovery, and reduced blood loss are are some of the advantages of minimally invasive procedures.

The global pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market can be segmented based on type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. Based on type, the global pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market can be classified into single-suture synostosis, double-suture synostosis, and complex multisuture synostosis. The single-suture synostosis segment can be further divided into sagittal suture synostosis, metopic suture synostosis, coronal suture synostosis, and lambdoidal suture synostosis. The double-suture synostosis segment can be further split into bilambdoid, bicoronal, and sagittal plus metopic. In terms of diagnosis, the global pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market can be categorized into physical examination, imaging techniques, and genetic testing.

Based on treatment, the global pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market can be classified into standard craniosynostosis surgery, stereotactic image guided endoscopic craniosynostosis repair, baby helmet therapy, and others. The standard craniosynostosis surgery segment can be further divided into strip sagittal craniectomy, frontal-orbital advancement, and frontal-occipital reversal. Further, the stereotactic image guided endoscopic craniosynostosis repair segment can be categorized into real-time stereotactic-endoscopic craniectomy and endoscopic strip sagittal craniectomy. Based on end-user, the global market can be classified into clinics, diagnostic centers, hospitals, and others.

In terms of geography, the global pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market can be categorized into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is leading in terms of market share due to awareness about the disease and high health care expenditure. The pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market has been expanding at a moderate pace in Asia Pacific. However, the market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness about applications of pediatric craniosynostosis treatment and increase in number of surgical centers and surgeons in developing countries such as China and India.

Key players operating in the global pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market include Medtronic Plc, Arthrex Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., B. Braun, Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hoya Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Minntech Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Pentax Medical, Siemens Healthcare, Smith & Nephew Plc, and Stryker Corporation.

