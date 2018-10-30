Global Anticoagulants Market | Size

Anticoagulant is called as blood thinners. Anticoagulants are medicines that help to prevent blood clots. A blood clot is a seal created by the blood to stop bleeding from wounds. Anticoagulants work by interrupting the process in the formation of blood clots. It reduces the risk of embolization of blood clots to other vital organs such as the lungs and brain. There are several different types of anticoagulant drugs. Each type works at a different level on the blood coagulation pathway in body. Anticoagulant is administered via mouth or injection.

Key factors expected to drive growth of the global anticoagulants market is increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing elderly population, rising incidences of chronic disease, increasing prevalence rate of arterial and venous thrombosis are among some other factors expected to drive growth of the global anticoagulants market. However, string regulatory rule may hamper the growth of the global anticoagulants market to a certain extent. In addition, certain side effect and complications associated with the usage of oral anticoagulants is expected to hamper the growth of the target market.

Major manufacturers are focus on carrying various R&D activates, in order to develop new innovative anticoagulants drugs. Government of various countries are funding the research and developing activities carried out by serval pharmaceutical companies. Established players are partnering with other local players, in order to enhance their product offerings as well as to expand global footprint. For instance: in 2013, Bayer and Janssen entered into clinical collaboration agreement, in order to phase 2 study of PRT4445 and XARELTO, that ae works by blocking the blood clotting enzyme factors in human body.