Context Rich Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends Report by 2025

30th October 2018 – Context rich systems enable personalization experience for the user. As technology advances, the personalization experience of technology is advancing at a rapid pace. The way users interact with their personal technology is context dependent of their usage. Context-rich systems are a direct response to the growing need for more reactive & adaptive technology and the personalization of their experience. The systems work much deeper in personalization by gathering a number of different signals about the user and their context. For instance, it captures the location of device, weather of the particular region and the travelling speed. In addition to this, it can utilize these signals to adjust the content, input methods and the display relevant to user’s current situation. Context-rich systems are mostly used by consumer-oriented companies and constantly look for ways to deliver a better customer experience. This purpose is served with the analysis of a user’s situation and the feedback received from user. Moreover, the context rich system companies look forward to a significant number of mobile subscribers. In the current scenario, most of the market players cross sell and upsell at different levels.

The driving factors responsible for the growth of global context rich systems include the proliferated use of connected devices on a global scale. Additionally, data mining and availability of data mining solutions are driving the global market. Moreover, mobile-based advertising companies are considered to be the key aspects for growth of context-rich systems market. High demand for smartphones and consequent decline in the use of desktop and laptop PCs creates a paradigm shift for consumer-oriented businesses generating more fertile opportunities for big players. On the basis of component, the global context rich systems market is segmented into hardware component and software component. Hardware component is sub-segmented into sensors, pressure/temperature sensor, audio sensor, image sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS, mobile processors and Bluetooth low energy chip. Software component is projected to lead the market and report a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Software applications play a crucial role in the context-rich systems market that include context-rich computing, ubiquitous computing, mobile computing and cloud-based services. Advancement in software technologies & networking services is expected to drive the segment growth. Therefore, the software components hold a largest market for context-rich systems.

On the basis of devices, the global context rich systems market is segmented into smartphone, tablet, desktop/laptop, satellite navigation system and biometrics. On the basis of verticals, the global context rich systems market is segmented into healthcare, E-commerce and marketing, BFSI, tourism and hospitality, transportation and gaming. E-commerce and marketing verticals are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to high demand for shopping apps and promotional offers. The online shopping market is growing rapidly. The E-commerce segment enables value-added information such as best prices, quality reviews, availability and offers. This enhances the overall experience of customers that helps in driving the e-commerce market and the marketing sector. On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global context rich systems market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to adoption to latest information technologies such as cloud services, web deployment, and other computing technologies. Rising demand for upgraded technologies is driving the market in U.S. Moreover, increasing technological development and the presence of market players is another booster for the growth of context-rich system market in U.S. APAC regions are expected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to miniature circuits and devices. Other reasons responsible for the growth of market in this region account as technological startups, presence of big market players and demand for sophisticated devices. The key players in the global context-rich systems market include Amazon.com, Google Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IGATE Corporation, Baidu Inc, DS-INQ, Flytxt, InMobi and Securonix.

