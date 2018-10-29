Vending Machine Market to reach a market size of $5.4 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Vending Machine Market, published by KBV research, the Global Vending Machine Market size is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 15.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Beverages Vending Machine Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 13.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Snacks Vending Machine Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Specialized Vending Machine Market.

The Deployment market holds the largest market share in Global Vending Machine Market by Solution in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Managed Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The QSR, shopping malls, & Retail Stores market holds the largest market share in Global Vending Machine Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 15.1 % during the forecast period. The Offices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Public Transport market would attain market value of $1,205.1 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-vending-machine-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Vending Machine Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Azkoyen Group, Compass Group, Plc, Aramark Corporation, Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A., Honeywell International, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Glory, Ltd., and IBM Corporation.

Global Vending Machine Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Beverages

Snacks

Gumball & Candy

Specialized

By Solution

Managed Services

Deployment

By End User

QSR, shopping malls, & Retail Stores

Offices

Public Transport

Others

By Geography

North America Vending Machine Market Size

US Vending Machine Market Size

Canada Vending Machine Market Size

Mexico Vending Machine Market Size

Rest of Global Vending Machine Market Size

Europe Vending Machine Market

Germany Vending Machine Market

UK Vending Machine Market

France Vending Machine Market

Russia Vending Machine Market

Spain Vending Machine Market

Italy Vending Machine Market

Rest of Europe Vending Machine Market

Asia Pacific Vending Machine Market

China Vending Machine Market

Japan Vending Machine Market

India Vending Machine Market

South Korea Vending Machine Market

Singapore Vending Machine Market

Malaysia Vending Machine Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Vending Machine Market

LAMEA Vending Machine Market

Brazil Vending Machine Market

Argentina Vending Machine Market

UAE Vending Machine Market

Saudi Arabia Vending Machine Market

South Africa Vending Machine Market

Nigeria Vending Machine Market

Rest of LAMEA Vending Machine Market

Companies Profiled

Azkoyen Group

Compass Group, Plc.

Aramark Corporation

Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Glory, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Vending Machine Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Vending Machine Market (2017-2023)

Europe Vending Machine Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Vending Machine Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Vending Machine Market (2017-2023)