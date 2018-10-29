Specialty Paper Market boosting the growth through 2024

The specialty paper market has risen spectacularly in recent years following the rapid adoption of packaging mechanisms and home delivery facilities in a number of sectors. Growth of the consumer goods sector has been the prime driver for the specialty paper market, as packaging and labeling applications account for close to 40% of the global specialty paper market and are likely to remain the leading revenue generator for the market in the coming years. The booming demand for consumerism channels is thus likely to remain the key driver for the specialty paper market.

The rising online shopping sector in emerging as well as developed economies is a key driver for the global specialty paper market. The convenience of shopping online has led to a consistent rise in user figures for ecommerce portals, which has led to a corresponding rise in the demand for packaging materials and other materials required to transport and store the products. The specialty paper market has been a key beneficiary of these developments, as it has widespread utility in several parts of the online shopping sector.

Regionally, Europe is likely to exhibit the leading share in the global specialty paper market in the coming years. The steady presence of paper processing framework in the region is a key driver for the Europe specialty paper market, while the steady rise in the use of online shopping channels in the developed and affluent region is also a consistent contributor to the global specialty paper market. Besides Europe, Asia Pacific is also likely to contribute significantly to the global specialty paper market in the coming years due to the increasingly prosperous economic growth in several countries in the region.

