Powdered Milk Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Powdered Milk Market: By Type (Regular, Instant, Organic, Ultra High Temperature (UHT), Whey Products, Dry Buttermilk, Dry Whole milk, non fat dry milk) By Application (Infant Formulas, nutritional foods, confectioneries, baked sweets, and Savories); & Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by its extended shelf-life and the numerous applications it enriches.

Europe held the largest market share in the Powdered Milk Market

Europe holds the largest market share and growth in the Powdered Milk Market during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income and the awareness in the dairy-rich diets. The key applications in this region include baked sweets and confectioneries among others.

Selected Value Chain Analysis done in the Powdered Milk report

• Milk Powder is in particular the most sought-after in areas with extreme temperatures and locations where there is no cold-chain storage & logistics

• Milk Powder is obtained by removing water content from whole milk. Usually, the fat content in the whole milk ranges from 26-40 percent and water content from 3%-5%.

• Due to its cost effectiveness, it is extensively used in food preparations, such as cakes, smoothies, sweets etc;

Excerpts on Powdered Milk Market Growth Factors

• Milk Powders have a greater shelf-life and thus can be stored for a long time without any significant loss of quality of milk. This is one of the major factors that is driving the market.

• Also easy transportability and low distribution costs influence the market in a positive manner.

• China and France are among the largest markets for Powdered Milk.

• With around 24 billion liters per year, France is the second largest milk producer in the European Union behind Germany (around 30 billion).

• European Union have sold out 4,000 tonnes of skimmed milk powder from its intervention stocks in its latest tender.

• The global whey powder exports has increased 7% in 2017 while in EU it accounts to 6%.

To access the Powdered Milk Market report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/17861/powdered-milk-market.html

Key players of Powdered Milk Market:

• Nestle, Danone, and Amul, are the key players of the market.

• Mergers and Acquisitions are considered as the crucial strategies in the market. For instance, Nestle sold out their U.S. candy business to Ferrero, the Italian Company best known for Nutella, for $2.8 billion. Similarly the company merged its U.S. ice cream business with Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream in 2002 for $2.4 billions. At the end of 2016, Nestle reported $3.7 billions ice cream sales.

• Amul has invested $390 millions to expand its processing capabilities

Powdered Milk Market Report is segmented as indicated below

• Powdered Milk Market By Type:

1. Regular

2. Instant

3. Organic

4. Ultra High Temperature

5. Whey Products

6. Dry Buttermilk

7. Dry Wholemilk

8. Non-fat Dry milk

• Powdered Milk Market By Application

1. Infant Formulas

2. Nutritional Foods

3. Confectioneries

4. Baked Sweets and Savorie

• Powdered Milk Market By Geography (Covers 12 + Countries)

• Powdered Milk Market By Entropy

Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:

• Lactalis

• Fonterra

• FrieslandCampina

Sample Report @ https://industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17861

What can you expect from the report?

The Powdered Milk Market is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Powdered Milk Market Size by Product Categories

2. Powdered Milk Market trends

3. Powdered Milk Market Manufacturer Landscape

4. Powdered Milk Market Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis on Powdered Milk Market

6. Top 10 End user Analysis on Powdered Milk Market

7. Powdered Milk Market Product Benchmarking

8. Powdered Milk Market Product Developments

9. Powdered Milk Market Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis on Powdered Milk Market

11. Powdered Milk Market Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12. Powdered Milk Market Country level Analysis (15+)

13. Powdered Milk Market Competitor Analysis

14. Powdered Milk Market Shares Analysis

15. Powdered Milk Market Value Chain Analysis

16. Powdered Milk Market Supply Chain Analysis

17. Powdered Milk Market Strategic Analysis

18. Powdered Milk Market Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Powdered Milk Market Opportunity Analysis

20. Powdered Milk Market Revenue and Volume Analysis

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.