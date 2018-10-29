Panzer IT Becomes Exclusive Distributor for Heimdal Security in India

Heimdal Security is a Danish leading cybersecurity company that is actually focused on preventing attacks, not just mitigating the damages of a data breach or a ransomware attack.

The company’s proactive-oriented Thor security suite is developed by security experts and world champions in ethical hacking at Defcon CTF in 2011.

It was nominated for Anti-Ransomware Solution of the Year in 2017 and is the winner of Anti-Malware Solution of the Year 2018 at the Computing Security Awards.

Heimdal Security provides cyber security intelligence to protect more than 600,000 users around the world and won the most educational security blog award in 2016.

With a unique and proactive approach, its security suite is focused on preventing and detecting even the most advanced online threats.

The power of Heimdal Security is the threat intelligence, but has also essential key features, including traffic-based filtering and scanning, patch management system, and machine learning, to better fight against next-gen malware.

Panzer IT has an extensive channel network in India and already started to promote Heimdal Security in the Indian market. The company works with resellers, system integrators, solution providers, MSP&VAP for information security solutions, and now also added Heimdal Security to its security product portfolio.

Pankaj Jain, CEO, Panzer IT said, “tie-up with Heimdal Security will help us providing top-notch security to our clients across the segment be it large enterprise, BFSI, FMCG, Government, SMB & home users; as data security is concern for all. Most of well-known antivirus claim to be 100% effective but since quite some time we all know that conventional antivirus cannot provide protection against unknown threats. Heimdal Security is perfect software solution, easy to deploy and easy to use – managed from cloud hence savings on server hardware too”.

“Panzer IT is a distributor of FalconGaze SecureTower Data Leak Prevention, Emsisoft Anti-Malware, Netop Remote Control and strategic national partner of many other IT security products. We have expertise in establishing new brands in India like of Kaspersky, BitDefender, ESET, GData etc, and we are sure that technologically advance Heimdal Security will be accepted by CTOs, IT Managers and consumer clients much easily.” Said Pankaj.

Heimdal Security CEO, Morten Kjaersgaard said, “Prevention is critical, as time and time again we see users and businesses alike falling prey to attacks that encrypt their data, then demand large ransoms in return. Our customers have wanted us to offer them a complete security suite for years and we have worked hard many years to achieve an impeccable detection score, as nothing less than flawless, complete security will actually be able to stand up to threats like ransomware and advanced malware.”

About Heimdal Security:

 The Heimdal Security software was developed in 2011 by the 19th and 20th Team Defcon CTF World Champions in hacking

 Cyber security intelligence provider for more than 600,000 users worldwide

 Nominated for Anti-Ransomware Solution of the Year 2017

 Winner of the Anti-Malware Solution of 2018 at the Computing Security Awards

 Winner of the Most Educational Security Blog Award in 2016

Bottom-line: Heimdal combines multiple layers of protection in a complete and all-in-one security suite to combat next-gen malware, ransomware and other enterprise threats. Thor Foresight brings unique, traffic-based malware detection and blocking before it reaches endpoints, and it eliminates vulnerabilities found in outdated third-party software. This is completed by Thor Vigilance, the next-gen and powerful Antivirus with market-leading mitigation.