Industrial Vehicles Market 2018 Global Trends, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits and Regional Study

Pune, India, March 8, 2017 /MRFR Press Release/- Market research future published a half cooked research report on Global Industrial Vehicles Market. The Industrial Vehicles Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 1.5% during the period 2016 to 2022.

Market Highlights

The global industrial vehicles market is expected to witness rapid growth, owing to the increased industrialization and the setting up of warehouses in sectors such as e-commerce and manufacturing. The ability of industrial vehicles to reduce the costs of the company such as labor cost, wastage cost caused by mishandling of materials and other related overheads, is also driving the industrial vehicle market. The manufacturing of customized industrial vehicles according to the need of the end-user industry is further driving the use of industrial vehicles by various warehouses and e-commerce stores. The growth of this market can be restrained by the huge cost of acquisition of the industrial vehicles.



Market Research Analysis

Based on the drive types, the battery operated industrial vehicle segment is expected to be the highest growing segment. The battery operated industrial vehicles are widely adopted as they are environment friendly, efficient and reliable. Small warehouses greatly adopt battery operated industrial vehicles due to their compactness. Battery operated industrial vehicles overcome the disadvantages of traditional vehicles such as gas-powered and internal combustion engine-driven industrial vehicles which further helps in the growth of battery operated industrial vehicles.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the industrial vehicles market with the highest CAGR. This will be followed by the Europe region. The industrial vehicle manufacturers of this region are investing heavily in R&D for development of more advanced industrial vehicles, which is further driving the demand of the industrial vehicle market of the Europe region.

Global Industrial Vehicle Market Size by Application



Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global industrial vehicle market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global industrial vehicle Market by its product type, drive type, application and region.

By Product type

Forklift: Tow Tractor, Aisle Truck, Container Handler, Others

By drive type: Internal Combustion Engine, Battery-Operated, Gas-Powered, Others

By Application: Industrial, Cargo, Others

By Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of Industrial vehicles market are Anhui Heli Co. Ltd (China), Crown Equipment Corporation (U.S.), Hangcha Group Co. Ltd. (China), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.(U.S.), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Kion Group AG (Germany), Konecranes plc (Finland), Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co. Ltd. (Japan), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan) and others.

