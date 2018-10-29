Flight Simulator Market Report 2025 Analysis by Demand, Growth Factors and Restraints

29th October, 2018- Flight Simulator Market is expected to grow at a significant pace owing to growing demand for aircraft. The increasing importance of aircraft safety and the need for substantial flight training and simulation is estimated to stimulate the industry growth. With increasing complexity of both military and civil aircraft due to advancement in avionics, flight-crew training is required. Thus, resulting in fueling the growth of flight simulator market.

Market Segment:

The major manufacturers covered in this report

CAE (Canada)

L3 Technologies (U.S.)

FlightSafety International (U.S.)

Thales (France)

Other

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Components

FFS (Full Flight Simulator)

FTD (Flight Training Devices)

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Military Application

Commercial Application

The research and development efforts in aerospace technology and an increase in the rate of air transportation are anticipated to drive the growth of this industry. The improved aerospace management and better evaluation of pilots are the factors projected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the advantages associated with the flight simulation include an ability to save fuel costs, ensuring aircraft safety and high efficiency of simulation technology are presumed to have a positive impact on the growth of this industry.

The increasing government initiative is estimated to fuel the market growth. The Federal Aviation Administration developed a program named as National Simulator Program (NSP). The aim of this program is to improve aviation safety through the application of standards and regulations prevailing the qualifications of FSTD (flight simulation training devices).

The new licensing techniques and delivery of new aircraft support the growth of global flight simulator market. In addition, flight simulation in the military is estimated to spur the market growth owing to the high government expenditures to strengthen national security. Moreover, the escalating demand for high-level flight skills such as situational awareness for safety, flight handling, and flight skill competency are also expected to contribute to industry growth. However, lack of simulators for complex systems, and interoperability could pose a challenge in the market growth.

The key emerging trend of fleet modernization plans by airlines and continuous shift from conventional to simulation based training are projected to propel the growth of this sector. The development of simulators for UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) is expected to act as an opportunity for market growth.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Flight Simulator Market Analysis By Regulatory Flight Simulator Market Analysis By Service Type Flight Simulator Market Analysis By Equipment Type Flight Simulator Market Analysis By Service Contract Flight Simulator Market Analysis By Service Provider Flight Simulator Market Analysis By End-User Flight Simulator Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Flight Simulator Companies Company Profiles Of The Flight Simulator Industry

